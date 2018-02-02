Home / Community Bulletin Board / THSO, THP Huddle Up Super Bowl Weekend

THSO, THP Huddle Up Super Bowl Weekend

Jim Harris 3 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

This weekend, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) and the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) are huddling up to urge Super Bowl fans not to drop the ball on finding a sober ride home. 

According to the Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network, there were 71 crashes and four fatalities statewide related to alcohol-impaired driving during Super Bowl weekend last year. In 2016, there were 67 crashes and two fatalities. 

“Our state and local partners will increase enforcement to remove drunk drivers from the roadways,” said THSO Director Vic Donoho. “Officers will conduct sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, and high visibility enforcement. We ask that all Tennesseans plan ahead and make safe driving choices.” 

This year, the THP developed a new public service announcement (PSA) to remind football fans the most important part of a party checklist is to designate a sober driver. Click here to view the PSA:  www.youtube.com/watch?v=fltzS6kayi4  

“In 2017, state troopers removed 116 impaired drivers from state roadways during Super Bowl weekend,” said THP Colonel Tracy Trott. “Drunk driving is not a game. If you fumble and get behind the wheel, you risk losing your life or the life of another. Be a team player. Always find a sober ride home.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

OR Blueprint meeting set for Thursday February 8th

The City of Oak Ridge’s Community Development Department is continuing the Oak Ridge City Blueprint …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved