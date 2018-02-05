THP: Dickson County traffic stop nets 50 pounds of cocaine

On Wednesday January 31, Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Trooper Russell Bernard, assigned to the THP Nashville Interdiction Plus (IP) unit, stopped a rental vehicle on Interstate 40 in Dickson County near the 179 mile marker for a traffic violation. Trooper Bernard spoke with both occupants and observed several signs of deception and stress. Nashville IP Trooper Rhett Campbell responded to assist. During the stop, troopers discovered there was a possible full extradition warrant for the passenger, William Jones, 52 years-old, of Toledo, Ohio. The driver, Joseph Martinez, 54 years- old, of Toledo, Ohio denied the troopers consent to search the vehicle.

While waiting to verify the status of the warrant, Trooper Campbell spoke with Jones and gained verbal consent to search his two bags located inside the vehicle. One of the bags had 20 kilos (47.5 pounds) of cocaine. Both Martinez and Jones were arrested for possession of cocaine for resale or delivery and transported to the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) for booking.

The warrant on Jones was verified after the arrest and he will be extradited to Ohio. Agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) responded to the scene. The case will be presented to the Assistant United States Attorney’s Office (AUSA).