THP: Accused trooper acted in a ‘professional manner,’ returned to duty

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper accused of sexual harassment by a Campbell County woman has been cleared of wrongdoing by THP command staff and returned to active duty.

A lawsuit filed by Patricia Wilson earlier this year alleged that Trooper Isaiah Lloyd touched her inappropriately during a traffic stop on August 16. Wilson said in the suit she was afraid to say anything because Lloyd had the power to arrest her.

However, in a brief statement Wednesday, THP Colonel Tracy Trott says the stopp was conducted appropriately.

“After careful consideration and review, the Tennessee Highway Patrol Command Staff has advised me that Trooper Isaiah Lloyd conducted this traffic stop in a professional manner in an effort to protect the motoring public,” said Trott, who added that the command staff had reviewed footage of the stop several times to see if he inappropriately touched Wilson.

“It appears that Trooper Lloyd conducted a search for contraband instead of a pat-down for weapons, said Trott in the statement. “The technique that Trooper Lloyd used during the traffic stop will be addressed internally.”

Lloyd is now cleared to return to active duty immediately.

