Thelma Czarnecki, Clinton

February 13, 2018

Thelma Czarnecki, a long-time member of the Clinton community, died Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at her home.

Born in 1931 in LaFollette, Tennessee, Thelma was known for her warm and friendly personality and her kindness to all.

Thelma was the daughter of Burgin and Mattie Rose Hatmaker and the wife of Raymond Czarnecki.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Jane Thompson and her husband Jimmie Thompson of Ferndale, MI, Nancy Ridge of Costa Mesa, California.

She was the beloved grandmother of Ray and Jenny Thompson and Danielle and Niko Ridge.

Visitation: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM, on Friday, February 16, 2018 at St. Therese Catholic Church at 701 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd., Clinton, TN 37716.

Funeral Mass: 12:00 PM, Friday, February 16, 2018 at St. Therese Catholic Church with Father Julius Abuh officiating.

Interment: 3:00 PM, Friday, February 16, 2018, at the Grandview Memorial Garden in Clinton, Tennessee.

 Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, is in charge of arrangements.

