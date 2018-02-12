Terry Wayne Wilson, age 53 of Briceville, passed away on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born on December 12, 1964 to Everette and Ann Harness Wilson in Oak Ridge. He was a member of Briceville Church of God. He enjoyed digging ginsing, camping, and spending time with grandkids. He will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by father, Everette Wilson, Jr.; and sister, Cheryl Powers.

He is survived by: wife, Brenda Wilson of Briceville; daughter, Kami Wilson Morgan and husband Corey of Oak Ridge; mother, Ann Wilson of Briceville; step-children, Corey Haynes of Briceville, Nichole Ludwig of Rocky Top, Jessica Lopez of Corryton, and Mellisa Sanchez of Knoxville; brothers, Tim Wilson of Rocky Top, Jeff Wilson of Briceville, James Wilson and wife Sherry of Briceville; sisters, Judy Bray and husband Danny of Briceville, Connie Trett of Briceville, Patty Smith and husband Joe of Briceville, Sherry Beach and husband Danny of Briceville; Grandchildren, Raylan and Harlan Morgan, Miguel, John and Owen Lopez, Matthew and Joseph Sanchez, and Tayson Beard.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Sunday, February 11, 2018 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with the Rev. Devin Barnette and Rev. Timothy Powers officiating. Family and friends wishing to attend the graveside service will meet at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Monday, February 12, 2018 at 12:30pm and will go in funeral procession to the Leach Cemetery for a 1pminterment. www.holleygamble.com