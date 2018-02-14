Tennessee State Parks Seeks Volunteers to Wrangle Invasive Plants

Tennessee State Parks and community partners are seeking volunteers for Weed Wrangle – a nationwide effort to fight invasive plant species in public parks – on Saturday, March 3.

“Our intent as stewards of Tennessee’s natural environment is to protect native vegetation and the role it plays in Tennessee’s ecosystem by removing invasive plants from Tennessee State Park land,” said Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Deputy Commissioner Brock Hill.

Supervised by state and community experts in invasive weed management, volunteers will conduct hands-on removal of trees, vines and flowering plants while also learning tactics to take action in their own green spaces to stem the spread of invasive species. Tennessee’s event is in conjunction with The Garden Club of Nashville and Invasive Plant Control, Inc.

Volunteers are needed in 33 state parks and two state natural areas across West, Middle and East Tennessee. Find a park and sign up here: http://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/weed-wrangle/#/?holiday=weed-wrangle.

March 3 at Cove Lake State Park, the second annual “Weed Wrangle” held at Cove Lake State Park on March 3, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM, focused on removing the exotic and invasive plants located in Cove Lake State Park. Volunteers and park staff will meet at the Park office. Please wear appropriate work attire, water and gloves will be provided. If you are interested enjoying a beautiful day at Cove Lake State Park while giving back to the community with a service project please attend our 2018 Weed Wrangle.

The Park office is located at 110 Cove Lake Lane in Caryville (37714).

For more information, contact Park Ranger Casey Hatmaker by phone at 423-566-9701 or by email at casey.hatmaker@tn.gov.

Norris Dam State Park will host the Wild West Weed Wrangle on Saturday March 3rd from 1 to 4 pm.

Meet the park ranger at the Park Office at 125 Village Green Circle in Rocky Top (37769) and join the wagon train in the parking lot at 1:00 PM before stampeding to the work site. Make sure to wear long pants and sturdy boots. We highly recommend that you bring work gloves, drinking water and eye protection.

Tennessee native plant species grow easily and thrive successfully in our state with little to no maintainance required. Non-native, invasive & exotic species that have been introduced to our state are very hardy, overpowering & fast growing plants. They take over our native species by choking out root systems & depriving native plants of water, light & space needed to grow.

So… it’s time for a showdown! Come on out to the wild west to help eradicate invasive & exotic plants that are dueling with our native species. Get on the band-wagon! Join us in this stand-off against these outlaws before sundown.

For more information, contact Park Ranger Allison Humble by telephone at 865-426-7461 or by email at allison.humble@tn.gov.