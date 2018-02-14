Home / Local News / Teens escape from Roane treatment center

Jim Harris

Two 15-year-old boys, a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl ran away from the Kingston Academy psychiatric residential treatment center in Roane County on Sunday, according to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

Officials say one of the boys was apprehended by a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy in Farragut Tuesday morning, and while officers saw the other three teens, they were unable to catch up to them.

DCS said the teens ran awayfrom Kingston Academy on Saturday as well.

One boy was returned to the facility by Oak Ridge Police while theother three returned on their own.

DCS says it is looking into the incidents at the 52-bed psychiatric residential treatment center.

