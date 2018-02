Take on Cancer at MMC

Take on Cancer Together with Thompson Cancer Survival Center, Methodist Medical Center and Cancer Support Community East Tennessee, who are presenting “Calmer Body; Calmer Mind…Relaxation Strategies” at Methodist Medical Center’s Thompson Cancer Survival Resource Center on Thursday February 8th from 5:30p-7:30p.

For more information please call 865-546-4661 or by visiting www.CancerSupportET.org/calendar.