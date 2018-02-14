Survive & advance: Dragons hold off, stun Halls; Central knocks out Campbell County

After both higher seeded teams won Monday night in the first round of the District 3AAA girls’ basketball tournament at Halls, Tuesday night’s opening evening of boys’ action was highlighted by a pair of upsets.

The Central Bobcats rallied from down 8 midway through the fourth quarter to upset the sixth-seeded Campbell County Cougars, 51-49. Both teams traded the lead throughout the game, which was in doubt until the Cougars’ final shot rattled off the backboard. Central advances to face third-seeded Powell Thursday night at 7:30 at Halls.

In the nightcap Monday, heard on WYSH, the eighth-seeded Clinton Dragons stunned fifth-seeded Halls on the Red Devils’ home court, 55-52. Clinton survived and advanced to the second round, where they will face rivals Anderson County, the #4 seed in the tournament, Thursday at 6 pm. Trevon Hill led a balanced Dragon attack with 13 points.

Tonight, the Clinton Lady Dragons are back in action and they too will be squaring off against Halls on the Lady Red Devils’ home floor for a berth in the District semifinals and next week’s Region tournament.

The teams split their two regular season matchups, with each winninig on the other’s home floor. Halls won at Clinton in December 45-43 in a hard-fought battle, but Clinton answered January 30th at Halls by holding off a late rally to prevail 44-37.

Clinton trounced Karns 72-23 on Monday night in the opening round of the tournament and improved to 18-9 on the season. As the fourth seed, Halls had a first-round bye and come in to the game with a record 12-13. The winner of tonight’s game will face top seed Campbell County in a Friday afternoon semifinal.

WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press coverage will begin with updates during Trading Time Primetime, with the game joined live in progress as soon Primetime is over, right here on WYSH.

The second game at Halls Tuesday matches up the Anderson County Lady Mavs, who held off a scrappy Central squad Monday 60-46, and the third-seeded Powell Lady Panthers. Powell took both regular season games, winning at home 41-29, and at AC 48-40. Powell is 12-12 while the Lady Mavs boast a 15-14 record. The winner gets a date with second-seeded Oak Ridge on Friday.

Elsewhere, the District 3A boys’ tournament began Tuesday with Coalfield ending a winless season for Oliver Springs 79-50; Oneida mauling Midway 80-39; and Rockwood knocking out Sunbright 56-43.

The girls’ second round starts tonight, with Oliver Springs at Midway and Rockwood at Oneida.