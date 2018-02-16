Smokies announce free Cub Club for kids

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the team will be offering a free kids club during the 2018 season for children ages 4-12, which the team will call the 2018 Cub Club. The free 2018 Cub Club was made possible by partnering with Crave Golf Club,Rafting In The Smokies, and TopJump Trampoline & Extreme Arena.

The Cub Club will feature free Cub Club gear such as a Cub Club T-shirt (first 1,000 to register), drawstring bag (first 1,000 to register), and a membership card attached to a lanyard. Each Cub Club member will receive a free ticket voucher to 10 select games throughout the 2018 season. The 10 dates will include 4/22, 5/3, 5/29, 6/13, 6/29, 7/9, 7/28, 8/8, 8/21, 9/1 throughout the 2018 campaign. Benefits will also include a discounted invitation extended to each Cub Club member to a Pizza Party with Smokies players on 9/1, and 10% off merchandise and concessions throughout the entire 2018 season.

The Tennessee Smokies will be offering special ticket packages for parents/guardians of 2018 Cub Club members. Parents/guardians will have the option to purchase 10 adult ticket vouchers for $89 ($140 Value) or 20 adult ticket vouchers for $169 ($280 Value).

Parents/guardians can sign their child up for the 2018 Cub Club by filling out the flyer attached and returning to the Smokies Stadium Box Office between the hours of 10:00 am – 5:00 pm Monday through Friday. Parents/guardians can also sign up their child by clicking here and filling out the submission form online.

Any questions regarding the 2018 Cub Club please call the Tennessee Smokies at 865-286-2300!

The Smokies will commence their 2018 home campaign against the Jackson Generals on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. The full schedule for this season and season ticket information can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.