Smoke alarms help four get out of house fire safely

Jim Harris Local News

Following up on a story we brought you Wednesday, working smoke detectors are being credited with helping four people escape a fire that destroyed a house on Hidden Hills Drive just outside Clinton on Tuesday morning.

Marlow and Andersonville Volunteer Fire Departments responded, along with a crew from the Oak Ridge Fire Department, Sheriff’s deputies and the Anderson County EMS.

The fire is believed to have started on a porch at the two-story home but the exact cause has yet to be determined. The Sheriff’s Department is looking into that, but so far the fire does not seem to be suspicious.

The four people inside the house at the time of the 6 am fire were woken up by the sound of the alarms going off and made it out of the house without injuries.

A car parked in the garage was also destroyed in the blaze, which kept crews on the scene for about four-and-a-half hours.

January is typically a busy month for fires. Among the contributing factors are the use of space heaters and fireplaces. Most area fire departments will install smoke detectors for free.

