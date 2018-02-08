Several area student-athletes sign to continue academic, athletic careers

Several area student-athletes signed their letters of intent to play their chosen sports and continue their educations in college on Wednesday.

No Anderson County or Clinton players signed on National Signing Day.

Oak Ridge wide receiver Caleb Martin will play football in college at Eastern Kentucky University, where he will join Coalfield quarterback Parker McKinney.

Jalen McGhee of Oak Ridge is headed to Tusculum.

Several local athletes will be headed to the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky and they include Campbell County’s Zach Rutherford, Elijah Phillips and Seth Smith as well as Coalfield’s Jake Kilby, Drake Miklas and Michael Lowe.

Campbell County lineman Gary Seibers will play at Cumberland University in Tennessee.

Oliver Springs’ Sean Ross will play football and baseball at Sewanee.

Three Oak Ridge Lady Wildcats will play college basketball next year. Mykia Dowdell has signed with MTSU, Destiny Kassner will play at Bryan College and Jaymi Golden is headed to Queens University of Charlotte in North Carolina.

Oak Ridge had several student-athletes sign to play other sports in college, including Savannah Ward, who will compete in archery for Columbia University. Jacob Ownby will play baseball and Roane State, Kristopher Fisher will row at Temple University, Zoe Van Hook will play soccer at Maryville College, while Archer Marlow will play tennis at Emory & Henry, where Reagan Dickens has also signed to play volleyball. Emily Lawless will play volleyball at Tusculum.

Lindsay Horton of Campbell County is headed to Lincoln Memorial to play soccer.