Samy E. Cooper, age 78, of Heiskell (unofficial mayor), went home to be with her Lord on Monday, February 12, 2018. She was born on September 1, 1939 to the late James and Lily Young in Celina, TN. Samy was a long time member of the Bishopville Baptist Church. Everyone will remember Samy by her blue eyes, bright smile, and contagious laughter. She was a joy to be around. Samy enjoyed flowers, crafts, cooking, taking trips, watching plays and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Samy is preceded in death by, daughter, Marian Overton.

Survived by:

Loving husband of 60 years……….. R.E.(Weary) Cooper; devoted son, James Cooper and fiancée Barbara Hogan; granddaughter; Bridgett Overton, grandson; Clinton Overton and wife Julie.

The family will receive friends at the Bishopville Baptist Church on Thursday, February 15, 2018 from 6-8PM with funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with Pastor Ed Bowne officiating. Samy’s interment will be held at the Bishopville Cemetery on Friday, February 16, 2017 at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bishopville Cemetery P.O. Box 80 Heiskell, TN 37754. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com