Rock to Bach Saturday in Oak Ridge

The sixth Oak Ridge Rock to Bach Music Festival, presented by the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association, will showcase talented local musicians on Saturday, February 10, at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Rock to Bach will feature 19 live performances from 10 am to 8 pm. Performers the Ridge City Ramblers and Mt. LeConte Jug Band, as well as string quartets, a flute choir, a jazz band, and two klezmer bands.

Solo artists are Allen McBride on the hammer dulcimer and vocalist Kelle Jolley, one of East Tennessee’s most celebrated jazz musicians.

In addition, the Rock to Bach festival will have food and drinks for purchase, including sandwiches at lunch and a buffet dinner by Birdwell Catering, Inc. You can make reservations for the $50 dinner by calling (865) 483-5569 by February 8.

The after-dinner music will be provided by a cello ensemble from Tennessee Tech led by Dan Allcott, conductor of the Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra and a cello player and teacher.

During the festival, you can come and go as you please, or stay all day for a low cover charge of the advanced ticket price of $12 or the same-day charge of $15. The cost for children ages 5-18 is $6 per child and for families of three or more, $30. Children under the age of five get in free. Tickets can be purchased at TN Bank or the ORCMA office.

For those attendees who enjoy shopping for a good deal, a silent auction will be held, the press release said.

The festival is a fundraiser for the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association, an umbrella organization for the professional Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra, the longest continuously running symphony in Tennessee; the all-volunteer Oak Ridge Chorus; the Chamber Concert series, which brings world-class music to the area; the Free Family Concert; and the free Coffee Concerts.

To see a complete performance schedule and more information about each artist or group, click here.