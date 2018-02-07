Home / Community Bulletin Board / Reminder: Yager seeks Senate Pages

Reminder: Yager seeks Senate Pages

Jim Harris 8 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) is inviting local students in grades 6 – 12 in the 12th senatorial district to experience the legislature in action as a Page in the State Senate.

An adult is required to accompany pages under the age of 18. The page duties consist of anything from making copies, running errands within the Capitol building, to distributing legislative information to members of the General Assembly.  The student pages report to the Chief Clerk of the House and Senate.
“This is the best civics lesson I can imagine,” said Senator Yager. “Student pages are right there with us on the Senate floor. They get a unique front-row view of the lawmaking process.”
Students wishing to be considered as a Senate page can contact Senator Yager online at sen.ken.yager@capitol.tn.gov or or they can call his office at 615-741-1449. The pages will also receive a tour of the capitol.  Parents or teachers are invited to attend with their child or student.

“We will certainly take care of as many requests for pages as we can before the General Assembly adjourns,” added Yager.  “I look forward to sponsoring many local students in our State Senate.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Reminder: Property tax payments due by February 28th

Interim Anderson County Trustee Myron Iwanski reminds you that property tax payments are due by …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved