Reminder: Property tax payments due by February 28th

Interim Anderson County Trustee Myron Iwanski reminds you that property tax payments are due by the end of this month to avoid penalties. 2017 taxes paid after February 28, 2018 will accumulate interest charges.

The Trustee’s website at www.andersoncountytrustee.com has information on paying taxes, as well as information on tax assessments and billing, late payment, and office locations. The site can be used to pay taxes online. Online payments are subject to a bank processing fee of 2.65 percent of the taxes due.

Taxes can be paid by mail, in person at their offices or drive-thru windows, or online. For additional information call the Trustee’s Office at 865-457-6233.