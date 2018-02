Ramona Loarine Rutherford, age 86 of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, February 11, 2018 at her residence.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with the Rev. Jerry Copeland officiating. The graveside service will be on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at the Norris Memorial Gardens at 11am.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home of Clinton in charge of arrangements.