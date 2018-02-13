Home / Obituaries / Ramona Loarine Rutherford, age 86, of Knoxville

Ramona Loarine Rutherford, age 86, of Knoxville

Obituaries

Ramona Loarine Rutherford, age 86, of Knoxville went peacefully to be with the Lord, at her home, surrounded by her family on February 11, 2018.

Ramona, fondly known as “Bee”, was born on May 2, 1931 in Indiana. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Clinton.  She loved to collect antiques and travel.

Ramona was preceded in death by an infant sister, Wanda Davis, parents Ott and Daisy Davis, and son-in-law, Richard Whitaker.

Ramona is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Kyle Otis Rutherford M.D.

Sister: Wilma (Calvin) Humphrey of Heiskell; brother: Ray (Lou) Davis of Clinton.

Children: Denise Crawhorn of Heiskell, Sherry Whitaker of Knoxville, Tammey (Gary) Seeber of Heiskell and Kyle Otis (Elaine) Rutherford, Jr. of Knoxville.

Grandchildren: Greg (Shanda) Seeber, Lisa (Mark) Williford, Jelena (Michael) Williford, Jessica (Nathan) Jackson, Christina Crawhorn and Catherine (Parker) Jones.

Great Grandchildren: Colson, Chloe, Colin and Claire Seeber; Andrew, Ashlyn and Alyssa Williford; Brennan and Brylee Williford and Molly Jackson.

The family would like to thank Donna McVey for lovingly caring for our mother.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. at Holly Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, followed by the funeral at 7:00 p.m. with the Rev. Jerry Copeland officiating.

Interment will be Thursday, February 15, 2018 at Norris Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

