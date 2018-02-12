Rainfall leads to problems on roads

Thanks to this weekend’s steady rainfall, Anderson County fire and rescue crews responded to three calls of people trapped after driving into high waters. There were no reports of injuries in any of those incidents, which occurred on Airport Road near Oliver Springs, as well as Mountain Road and Pumpkin Hollow Road in East Anderson County.

There were also reports of downed trees or limbs and two mudslides were reported, one on Briceville Highway and the other on Granite Road. The Anderson County Highway Department and the Tennessee Department of Transportation have been out clearing debris from roadways.

With floodwater in some areas not expected to recede for a couple of days at least, authorities remind you to please remember to never drive through high water. Turn Around… Don’t Drown.