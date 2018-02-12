Home / Featured / Rainfall leads to problems on roads
Floodwaters cover Mountain Road Sunday February 11th

Rainfall leads to problems on roads

Jim Harris 5 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 15 Views

Thanks to this weekend’s steady rainfall, Anderson County fire and rescue crews responded to three calls of people trapped after driving into high waters.  There were no reports of injuries in any of those incidents, which occurred on Airport Road near Oliver Springs, as well as Mountain Road and Pumpkin Hollow Road in East Anderson County.

There were also reports of downed trees or limbs and two mudslides were reported, one on Briceville Highway and the other on Granite Road.  The Anderson County Highway Department and the Tennessee Department of Transportation have been out clearing debris from roadways.

With floodwater in some areas not expected to recede for a couple of days at least, authorities remind you to please remember to never drive through high water.  Turn Around… Don’t Drown.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

D3AAA tournament starts tonight; Clinton v. Karns on WYSH, 7:30 pm

Two Clinton Lady Dragons were selected to the All District 3AAA Team for this season. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved