Phillips ASAP Ally of Year

ASAP of Anderson has announced its Ally of the Year in the community’s fight against substance abuse and misuse.

The campaign has two goals: to increase awareness of the prevention efforts of ASAP of Anderson County and to raise funds to continue those efforts.

According to a press release from ASAP, this year’s campaign accomplished both goals. Candidates Harold Edwards, Leslie England, Stanton Martin, Pastor Wayne Phillips and Chief James Shetterly were nominated by community members to run for the title. Each candidate conducted their own campaign, which counted each dollar donated as a vote for them, and by extension, all of Anderson County.

This year’s winner was Main Street Baptist Church of Rocky Top Pastor Wayne Phillips.

According to ASAP’s announcement, Phillips and his wife have ” been involved throughout the year through activities such as hosting, and participating in, listening sessions around Anderson County with Mayor Terry Frank to discuss the current problems of drug misuse in the county and solutions to decrease these problems.”

Pastor Wayne and Main Street Baptist Church also hosted a Faith Based Forum in November where attendees could learn about the disease of addiction, understand recovery, apply to be recognized as a Certified Recovery Church or Faith-Based Organization through the state, learn about resources to support their congregation and community members, and discuss how coalitions and faith-based organizations can work together. To put into action what was learned at that forum, Main Street Baptist Church has started hosting a Recovery Meeting in Rocky Top every Thursday evening.

While Pastor Phillips won the Ally of the Year honor, the campaign raised around $7000 that will be used in Anderson County to continue the prevention of substance misuse with an eye toward mitigating the effects that it has on the community as a whole.

Leslie England was first runner-up, while Rocky Top Police Chief Jim Shtterly was second runner-up. Anderson County High School student-athlete Stanton Martin was the first-ever youth candidate to be nominated and finished as the third runner-up, with Harold Edwards the fourth runner-up.

Each candidate was recognized during ASAP’s Community Appreciation Banquet. If you would like to find out more ASAP and what it does, visit www.asapofanderson.org or call 865-457-3007.

