Part of South Tulane Ave. in Oak Ridge closed Monday February 12th

The City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department is providing notice that a portion of South Tulane Avenue will be closed beginning Monday, February 12, 2018, and continuing for an estimated three weeks. The closure is necessary for construction activity adjacent to Main Street Oak Ridge.

Charles Blalock & Sons Inc. (CB&S), operating under contract for RealtyLink, LLC, is working to construct portions of the stormwater drainage system that will collect runoff at the new Main Street Oak Ridge site.

On February 12, CB&S will close both northbound lanes of South Tulane Avenue between South Illinois Avenue and Tulane Place. In addition, closures along a portion of the inside southbound lane will take place as needed. This will allow crews to construct a new storm drain junction box.

The frontage road around the south side of Main Street Oak Ridge (in front of Walmart) can be used as a detour. Rutgers Avenue to the east and Badger Avenue and ORAU Way to the west are also available as detours.

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling near the construction area. Please take alternate routes whenever possible. We apologize for any inconvenience the closures may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding.

All construction work is subject to change based on such unknowns as weather, equipment and access issues. Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department at (865) 425-1875 or PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov.