No injuries were reported after a car crashed off the side of the road above the Clinch River on Melton Lake Drive near Rivers Run Boulevard on Friday afternoon, according to our partners at Oak Ridge Today.

The Oak Ridge Police Department reported that the single occupant of the vehicle was able to get out of the car on his own before officers arrived.

Police diverted Melton Lake Drive traffic for about an hour on Friday afternoon as they investigated and cleaned up after the car crash.