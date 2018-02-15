ORPD: Neighbors, other agencies aid in successful search for missing man

Oak Ridge Police say that an elderly man reported missing Tuesday night was found after a search that took approximately 2 and a half hours.

The unidentified 77-year-old man was reported missing by family members at around 9 pm Tuesday after he failed to return from his evening walk by sunset and after they had failed to locate him as they walked his normal route to and from Haw Ridge Park.

Oak Ridge Police and Fire personnel responded and called in an Anderson County Sheriff’s K-9 unit specializing in tracking to aid in the search.

At around 11:40 pm, the ORPD says that a family member called 911 and notified them that a neighbor who had joined the search effort was able to locate the missing man. He was checked out by paramedics but was said to be uninjured. The gentleman told officers that he had fallen in the mud while walking and had been unable to get home and that he did not have a cell phone with him to call for help.

He was soon reunited, safe and sound, with his family.