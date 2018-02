ORPD asks for help in Christmas Eve booze burglary

The Oak Ridge Police Department has asked for help identifying a burglar in a Christmas Eve incident at a liquor store in the city.

The getaway vehicle was an older model white Ford Taurus sedan, the ORPD said.

The Police Department has grainy surveillance photos of the suspect and the getaway vehicle. However, no descriptive details of the male suspect are available.

Anyone with information to share is encouraged to call ORPD Investigator Kevin Craig at (865) 425-3511.