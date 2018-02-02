ORPD accepting applications for Citizens’ Police Academy

The Oak Ridge Police Department will be conducting a Citizen Police Academy this year. Classes will start February 27 and continue through May 8, 2018. (Memorial Day is excluded.) Applications will be accepted until February 21, 2018, at 5 p.m.

Class will be held on Tuesday of each week with the exception of two sessions that will be conducted on Saturday. Each class will start at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. The Saturday classes will be scheduled to fit the needs of the students.

Students will learn the policies and procedures of the Oak Ridge Police Department and experience firsthand how the department operates. The mission of the Citizens’ Police Academy is to debunk myths about law enforcement as well as open lines of communication between officers and civilians. Citizens will know their officers and understand the challenges the job brings.

Students will learn through classroom lecture and hands-on experience, as well as real life scenarios and role play. Students will also participate in a ride along with officers during a patrol shift and observe how officers provide police services to the Oak Ridge community. Students will be exposed to the same training received by all Oak Ridge Police Officers.

The academy is open to adults age 18 and up. Selection will be on a first come, first served basis. However, if the class becomes full, priority will be given to Oak Ridge residents.

Due to the law enforcement-sensitive training and handling of weapons, a criminal history check will be done by the department. A release of liability form will be required for admission to the program.

Applications and required releases can be accessed online and printed at home or picked up in the records division of the police department. Applications can be submitted by mail or dropped off in person. The mailing address for the Oak Ridge Police Department is: 200 S. Tulane Ave., P.O. Box 1, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Please add “Attention: Barry Bunch” to any mailings.

Applicants will be informed of acceptance into the program and given specific times and locations for class. Officer Bunch can be reached for questions by phone or email using the contacts below.

Barry Bunch

Oak Ridge Police Department

Community Resource Officer

bbunch@oakridgetn.gov

865-556-6696