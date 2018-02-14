Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORCMA presents OR String Quartet Saturday

Jim Harris

The Oak Ridge Civic Music Association will present the Oak Ridge String Quartet on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 7:30 PM at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church, featuring the principal string players of the Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra: Karen Kartal and Sarah Ringer on the violins; Sara Cho on the viola; and Theodore Ihsan Kartal on the cello.

The quartet will perform Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 3 in F major, Glazunov’s 5 Novelettes for String Quartet, and music from Oak Ridge composer, Rachel DeVore Fogarty’s quartet, At no time was any of this untrue.

Rachel DeVore Fogarty’s works have been commissioned, awarded, and performed by organizations in the U.S. and internationally.

The Oak Ridge Civic Music Association is a proud participant in the Penny4Arts program. All students, 18 & under, may attend any Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra, Chorus, or Chamber Music concert for free during the 2017-18 season. General admission is $25; a discounted young adult ticket (ages 19-29) is available for $10. Seating is limited for this performance; advance reservations are recommended. Tickets are available at www.ORCMA.org or by calling (865) 483-5569.

