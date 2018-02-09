Home / Community Bulletin Board / OR Senior Advisory Board holding progress meeting on new senior center project

The Oak Ridge Senior Advisory Board will hold a progress meeting on Thursday, February 15, 2018, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Social Room of the Oak Ridge Civic Center regarding the City’s new senior center project, according to an announcement from the city.

The Board will be meeting with representatives of Studio Four Design, the Knoxville-based architecture and design firm selected for the project, to review progress and plans for the new center. Board members and all other interested citizens are encouraged to attend.

Anyone with questions prior to the meeting should contact City of Oak Ridge Recreation Manager Linda McGhee at lmcghee@oakridgetn.gov or (865) 425-3999.

