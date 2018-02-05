OR Neighborhood Watch Appreciation Banquet Thursday

The Oak Ridge Neighborhood Watch Program has its annual appreciation banquet on Thursday, February 8, which recognizes the program’s members and corporate sponsors.

The banquet, the 2017 Members Appreciation Banquet, is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Central Baptist Church at 130 Providence Road.

The banquet is open to all members, families, neighbors, and anyone interested in starting or expanding a neighborhood watch program.

The guest speaker will be Neal Morgenstern, drug education and prevention coordinator, Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas. His program, titled “Chasing the Dragon,” is described as a “dynamic, relevant program on the accelerating opiate problem and its consequences.”