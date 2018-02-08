OR Council to take up Blankenship project, court renovations Monday

(Information from Oak Ridge Today, WYSH news partner) When it meets on Monday, the Oak Ridge City Council will consider an in-kind design agreement for renovation work at Blankenship Field and Jack Armstrong Stadium and $70,000 in funding for renovations for Anderson County General Sessions Court, Division II, which is moving to the county-owned Daniel Arthur Rehabilitation Center building on Emory Valley Road.

The Blankenship Field design contract would be awarded to Barge Design Solutions of Knoxville. It would be an in-kind donation to the project, valued at up to $50,000, and would count toward matching funds for a Local Park and Recreation Fund grant awarded to the city by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. That $496,000 grant required a 50 percent local match, which is to come from the Blankenship Field Revitalization Foundation.

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, the Barge Design Solutions work would include surveying, civil engineering, landscape design, permitting, and construction administration.

The roughly $1 million project is called the Oak Ridge Blankenship Field Renovation and Trailhead Improvement Project.

Some of the proposed improvements include:

Conversion of the existing natural turf football field to synthetic turf

New goal posts and south end kicking net

Resurfacing of the existing track

Field fencing and sidewalks

Trailhead improvements to include landscaping and a pre-fabricated restroom facility

The enhancements will also include bathrooms on the visitors side.

As far as the $70,000 for General Sessions Court, City Manager Mark Watson told Council members in a memo that the funding includes a $20,000 allocation from the fiscal year 2018 budget, which started July 1; an additional $20,000 to be approved by the City Council; and a $30,000 advance from the fiscal year 2019 allocation.

The funds would be used for renovations for the court facility at the former Daniel Arthur Rehabilitation Center on Emory Valley Road. The court is relocating there from a privately owned building on Bus Terminal Road.

The Anderson County Commission did not anticipate some building costs, Watson said, including the need for a large secondary heating and cooling (HVAC) system, upgrades to meet codes, and firewalls.

The City Council has previously committed to provide $30,000 per year during a five-year period, starting with the fiscal year 2018 budget, for the court.

The City Council meeting will start at 7 p.m. Monday, February 12, in the Oak Ridge Municipal Building Courtroom at 200 South Tulane Avenue.

For much more, visit our partners at Oak Ridge Today.