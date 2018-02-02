OR Blueprint meeting set for Thursday February 8th

The City of Oak Ridge’s Community Development Department is continuing the Oak Ridge City Blueprint effort with a discussion focused on the Preserve at Clinch River neighborhood. An open house will be held between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 8, 2018, at The Discovery Center at 201 Broadberry Avenue.

Families living in this subarea are encouraged to attend and provide ideas and suggestions for possible neighborhood improvements. Please note that no formal presentation is planned for these events. Attendees can come and go anytime during the open house to meet, ask questions and provide feedback to City staff and board representatives.

The blueprint is being coordinated by the Community Development Department, under the guidance of the Oak Ridge Planning Commission, as well as other boards, commissions and City leaders. The department recently finished a midpoint report on the Blueprint, highlighting significant findings since the kickoff event in January 2017 and outlining a plan for moving forward. The report is available online along with a public survey.

If you are unable to attend the meeting for your subarea, you are welcome to attend one of the other open houses or submit your feedback via email. Meeting dates, times and locations are posted online as they are confirmed. Residents can also view subarea plans, maps and comments using the City Blueprint online resource page.

For more information on the open house events and the Oak Ridge City Blueprint effort, contact the Community Development Department at (865) 425-3531.