The community is invited to the 5th annual fundraiser at New Hope Baptist Church, in the Fellowship Hall, on Friday march 2nd, beginning at 6 pm.

The church is located at 940 Lovely Bluff Road in Rocky Top (37769).

It’s only $5 a ticket, which includes a bowl of chili, crackers, drink and a dessert.

They will have numerous auction items on hand for the event, which is being held to raise money for the church’s ongoing building projects.

There will also be lots of great singing and fellowship.