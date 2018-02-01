Home / Local News / Mom, daughter donate stuffed toys to ORPD

Jim Harris

An Oak Ridge woman and her daughter have made a donation to help Oak Ridge Police officers comfort some of the youngest citizens they come into contact with during the course of their shifts.

Cynthia Barreira and her 10-year-old daughter donated dozens of stuffed animals to the Oak Ridge Police Department for officers to give to children during stressful events, like car accidents or domestic incidents where the child had been involved in something traumatic.

Officers will keep the stuffed animals in their cruisers to hand out in times of need.

