Home / Featured / MMC, SEIU agree on new pact

MMC, SEIU agree on new pact

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

Last week, Methodist Medical Center and the union representing over 800 of its employees agreed to terms on a pair of new, three-year contracts.

Members of Service Employees International Union, Local 205, approved the contracts during voting on Wednesday. One contract covers the hospital’s nurses while the other contract is for service and technical workers.

The new contracts include immediate pay raises for workers, along with a pay raise in each of the next two Octobers and improved health insurance benefits.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Part of South Tulane Ave. in Oak Ridge closed Monday February 12th

The City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department is providing notice that a portion of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved