MMC, SEIU agree on new pact

Last week, Methodist Medical Center and the union representing over 800 of its employees agreed to terms on a pair of new, three-year contracts.

Members of Service Employees International Union, Local 205, approved the contracts during voting on Wednesday. One contract covers the hospital’s nurses while the other contract is for service and technical workers.

The new contracts include immediate pay raises for workers, along with a pay raise in each of the next two Octobers and improved health insurance benefits.