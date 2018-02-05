Military Appreciation Breakfast Saturday

Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for a community Veterans Breakfast.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is sponsored this month by the Clinton Lions Club. The breakfast will be held this Saturday, Feb. 10th at the Clinton Community Center. “Chow line” opens at 8:30 am and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. Special guest speaker this month will be Cynthia Mink, President of Rolling Thunder TN3. Mink is the daughter of a WWII veteran who served in the U.S. Army and fought in Okinawa. Her son joined the USAF in 2006 and was deployed twice to Iraq.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

March 10th’s breakfast will be sponsored by Lewis Ridenour. If you are interested in sponsoring a future Veterans Breakfast, contact Terry at 310-4097.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County.