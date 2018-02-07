Home / Community Bulletin Board / Melton Lake ‘Fishing U.’ episode airing now

Melton Lake ‘Fishing U.’ episode airing now

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Local Sports Leave a comment 8 Views

The television show ‘Fishing University’ filmed in Oak Ridge during the months of June and October of 2017.

The show first aired in early January but there are many more opportunities to view the show this year. Fishing University can be seen on the ‘Outdoor Channel’, ‘World Fishing Network’, and the ‘Sportsman Channel’. Check your local listings for times.

The show’s personalities, Charlie Ingram and Ray Brazier, fish for bass in Melton Lake along with special guests.

While bass fishing is popular many other fish species call Melton Lake home such as musky. Oak Ridge is fortunate to have been featured on the program and there is already much interest from anglers all across the U.S. to come and fish in Oak Ridge.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Anderson schools to close Thursday & Friday

On Tuesday, Anderson County Director of Schools Dr. Tim Parrott announced that the system will …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved