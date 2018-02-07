Melton Lake ‘Fishing U.’ episode airing now

The television show ‘Fishing University’ filmed in Oak Ridge during the months of June and October of 2017.

The show first aired in early January but there are many more opportunities to view the show this year. Fishing University can be seen on the ‘Outdoor Channel’, ‘World Fishing Network’, and the ‘Sportsman Channel’. Check your local listings for times.

The show’s personalities, Charlie Ingram and Ray Brazier, fish for bass in Melton Lake along with special guests.

While bass fishing is popular many other fish species call Melton Lake home such as musky. Oak Ridge is fortunate to have been featured on the program and there is already much interest from anglers all across the U.S. to come and fish in Oak Ridge.