Mary Magdalene Nolan age 66, of Clinton TN, went home to be with The Lord on Thursday, February  1, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge TN. Mary enjoyed working in her flower garden, and loved her family very much.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Margarett Elliott of Clinton TN; brothers Louie, Eddie, Albert, and RC

Mary is survived by her husband of 52 years Laymon Nolan of Clinton TN; brother Kaspern Elliot of Clinton TN; sisters Carolyn, Penny, Helen, and Cathy;  also her sons Donald Lee Nolan and wife Margarett of Clinton TN; Ronald Lynn Nolan also of Clinton TN; daughter Christina and husband Dennis Gallaway of Clinton TN. Mary also leaves behind her grandchildren Donnie, Aleisha, Kyle, Dustin, and Jordan; great grandchildren Jayden and Chloe.

Mary’s family will receive her friends on Sunday, February  4, 2018 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton TN,  from 6 pm to 8 pm with funeral service to follow at 8 pm with the Rev. Dennis Gallaway officiating. Her interment will be Monday, February 5 ,2018 at 1 pm at Red Hill Baptist Church cemetery in Clinton TN.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com.

