Leona Mrowka, a beloved mother and grandmother, was called home by the Lord February 1, 2018. A resident of Norris for the past 38 years, was born on May 12, 1923 in Detroit, Michigan. She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Stella and her beloved husband Johnny. She is survived and sadly missed by her son Gerald Mrowka of Norris; daughter, Andrea Wilson of Chattanooga; granddaughter, Danielle Wilson of San Diego, CA; and grandson Jeremy Wilson of Columbia, TN.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home Saturday, February 3, 2018 from 5 to 7 PM with a Rosary Service at 7 pm. Funeral service will be held Sunday, February 4, 2018 at 12:30 in the Chapel of the funeral home. Interment will be held Monday, February 5, 2018 at 12 noon at Norris Memorial Gardens. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.