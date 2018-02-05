Home / Obituaries / Leona Mrowka

Leona Mrowka

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 12 Views

Leona Mrowka, a beloved mother and grandmother, was called home by the Lord February 1, 2018. A resident of Norris for the past 38 years, was born on May 12, 1923 in Detroit, Michigan. She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Stella and her beloved husband Johnny. She is survived and sadly missed by her son Gerald Mrowka of Norris; daughter, Andrea Wilson of Chattanooga; granddaughter, Danielle Wilson of San Diego, CA; and grandson Jeremy Wilson of Columbia, TN.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home Saturday, February 3, 2018 from 5 to 7 PM with a Rosary Service at 7 pm. Funeral service will be held Sunday, February 4, 2018 at 12:30 in the Chapel of the funeral home. Interment will be held Monday, February 5, 2018 at 12 noon at Norris Memorial Gardens. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Dorothy Sue Cooper, age 64 of Clinton

Dorothy Sue Cooper, age 64 of Clinton, passed away Friday, February 2, 2018 at her …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved