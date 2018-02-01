Lawsuit accuses trooper of groping woman during traffic stop

A lawsuit filed this week by a Campbell County woman accuses a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper of groping her during a traffic stop in August.

The lawsuit was filed in Campbell County and names 25-year-old Trooper Isaiah Lloyd as the defendant. He has been placed on non-law enforcement duties at the THP headquarters in Knoxville pending the outcome of a departmental internal review of the accusations. Officials did say Wednesday that the plaintiff had not filed a complaint with the THP in connection to the incident and that the first they had heard of it was when the suit was filed.

The lawsuit alleges that on August 16th, 2017, Trooper Lloyd pulled a woman over for not wearing her seatbelt on I-75 South in Campbell County. The lawsuit claims that Lloyd ordered the woman out of the car, had her place her hands on the hood of his cruiser, and then touching her inappropriately.

The lawsuit claims he “ran his hands around Plaintiff’s waistline with his fingers inside her panties touching her buttocks and her public area.” It claims she was under the total control and dominion of Lloyd because of his authority as a law enforcement officer.

She claimed she was afraid of what he would do if she protested his actions.

The suit states he gave her a ticket for driving without a seat belt.

The lawsuit then alleges that she was stopped by Lloyd again three hours later while she was on her way home from work,.

According to the lawsuit, Trooper Lloyd claimed he was stopping her for a window tint violation but the complaint states that the windows were in the same condition as they were during the first stop.

The woman had her two children, ages 8 and 3, with her at the time of the second stop.

Lloyd allegedly told the woman that they “have to stop meeting like this”.

She was released again, this time without a citation, the suit claims.

The suit seeks $100,000 for suffering severe mental and emotional distress, humiliation, loss of enjoyment of life, loss of enjoyment of her minor child, fear and distrust of law enforcement, and incurred attorney fees.