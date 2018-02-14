Home / Featured / LaFollette man charged after Tuesday night shooting

Jim Harris

A Campbell County man was arrested Tuesday night and charged with several crimes, including attempted first-degree murder, after allegedly shooting a woman in LaFollette.

LaFollette Police say the incident occurred shortly before 7:00 when 58-year-old Kenneth Wayne Walden of LaFollette allegedly fired a pistol from his pickup truck into a separate car driven by an unidentified woman, striking her in the arm. She drove to the parking lot of the police station, where she told an officer what had occurred. An officer provided first aid for what was described as a non-life-threatening injury to her left forearm until an ambulance arrived and transported h er to UT Medical Center for treatment.

Walden reportedly eluded LaFollette officers and Sheriff’s deputies before being apprehended when his pickup wrecked on Bethlehem Road.

Officials say the suspect and victim did know one another and that the investigation is ongoing.

