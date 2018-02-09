LaFollette man arrested after indictments, raid

Authorities in Campbell County executed a search warrant early Thursday morning at the home of a man indicted on drug-related charges.

The raid conducted by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and officers from the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force came after a Campbell County grand jury indicted 58-year-old Marvin McGhee on numerous drug-related charges following a months-long undercover investigation.

During the raid at the home on Howard Road in LaFollette, McGhee was arrested without incident and charged with several counts of selling Schedule II narcotics in a drug-free zone. He was booked at the Campbell County Jail and released after posting $100,000 bond. Agents reported finding a large amount of prescription medications that were being sold illegally.

A second person at McGhee’s home, 44-year-old Jennifer Allen, was also arrested on drug-related charges. She, too, was released from custody after posting a $20,000 bond.