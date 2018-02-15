Lady Dragons return to Region; Lady Mavs fall to Powell

High school basketball scores Wednesday February 14

D3AAA Girls’ Second Round at Halls:

Clinton 45 Halls 31…The Lady Dragons advanced to the District semifinals and the Region tournament for the first time in eight seasons as they pulled away in the second half to eliminate the Lady Devils on their home floor.

A tight game throughout the first half, Clinton clamped down on the defensive end in the second half and cut down on their own turnovers, seizing control and holding on down the stretch.

Danyel Joy scored 18 to lead Clinton, while Nikki Jones added and 13 and Amaya Whitt tallied 11. Clinton is now 19-9 on the season and will face top seeded Campbell County Friday at 5:30 pm at Halls in a semifinal.

Powell 41 Anderson County 35…In the second game Wednesday at Halls, Powell rallied late in another back-and-forth affair to eliminate Anderson County 41-35. Powell will face Oak Ridge at 4 pm Friday in the first semifinal. The Lady Mavs’ season ended despite a game-high 20 points from Brooklin McCoy.

D3A Girls’ (at higher seed):

Midway 37 Oliver Springs 34…Oneida 56 Rockwood 37.

D3AAA Boys’ Second Round Thursday February 15

The boys’ tournament at Halls resumes Thursday night at 6:00 when the eighth-seeded Clinton Dragons take on crosstown rivals the 4th-seeded Anderson County Mavericks.

Clinton comes into the game with a record of 9-20 after a gritty 55-52 win Tuesday night over host school Halls. Anderson County, which received a first-round bye, comes in with a record of 19-11. The Mavericks won the first meeting at Clinton in December 63-61 in a game not decided until a Dragon shot at the buzzer was rule to have come after time had expired, but the Dragons won at AC in January 65-57 to even the season series.

The winner of tonight’s game will face top seed Oak Ridge Friday night at 8:30 in one semifinal, with second-seeded Karns awaiting the winner of the second game on Thursday, which matches up Central with Powell.

WYSH will tip off coverage of the CHS/AC game with updates from Halls during Trading Time Primetime, then take you to Halls for the conclusion of the Dragons and Mavericks. Following the game, stay tuned because NASCAR’s best return to your radio with the Monster Energy Cup Series Can-Am Duel at Daytona, the twin qualifiers that will set the field for Sunday’s Daytona 500. We will take you to the World Center of Speed right after the Fox & Farley Full Court Press Postgame Show tonight only on your Local Sports Leader, WYSH.

D3A Boys’ (at higher seed)

Oneida at Coalfield…Rockwood at Wartburg.