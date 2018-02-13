Lady Dragons pound Karns; Lady Mavs hold off Central

The District 3AAA girls’ tournament tipped off Monday night at Halls.

After trouncing Central twice during the regular season, Anderson County took the Laby Bobcats’ best shot, but managed to pull away for a 60-46 win that sends them to the second round, where they face Powell on Wednesday night at 7:30 pm.

In the second game at Halls on Monday, Clinton’s girls exploded out of the gate with an 18-0 lead and cruised to a 72-23 thrashing of Karns, which lost its 53rd consecutive game. Senior Amaya Whitt led Clinton with 16 points and three other Lady Dragons scored in double figures.

The Lady Dragons tangle with Halls Wednesday night at 6:00 for a trip to the District semifinals and next week’s Region tournament.

Elsewhere, the District 3A girls’ tournament began with Midway eliminating Harriman 41-19; Oliver Springs knocking off Coalfield 49-27; and Rockwood squeaking by Oakdale 34-33.

The D3A boy’s tourney starts tonight with Oliver Springs at Coalfield; Midway at Oneida and Sunbright at Rockwood.