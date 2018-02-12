Home / Obituaries / Katherine “Kathy” Patterson Phillips, age 61 of Wartburg

Katherine “Kathy” Patterson Phillips, age 61 of Wartburg

Katherine “Kathy” Patterson Phillips, age 61 of Wartburg, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at her residence. Kathy was born October 13, 1956 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to the late Elmer and Billie Joyce Phillips Patterson. Kathy was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, four wheeling, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends. Kathy loved her job as a school cook for Morgan County Schools. In addition to her parents, Kathy is preceded in death by her brother, Ray Patterson, and granddaughter, Grace Morgan Phillips. Survivors Include: Husband: Lester Phillips of Wartburg; Daughter: Vicky and Husband Alan Boyd of Sweetwater; Son: Scott Phillips of Wartburg; Grandchildren: Taylor, Landen, Dawson, Mason, Grayson, and Harper; Sisters: Helen and Husband Dennis Powers of Clinton, Bertha Phillips of Clinton; Brothers: Kenny Patterson of Clinton, Alvin Patterson and Veronica of Clinton, CE Patterson of Lake City, and many other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends between the hours of 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM, on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, February 11, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin Ward and Rev. Jim Davis officiating. A graveside service will be held following the funeral service on Sunday, February 11, 2018 at the Patterson Cemetery in New River.

