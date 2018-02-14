KACB announces Great American Clean-Up Kickoff Event

Keep Anderson County Beautiful (KACB) has announced it will be holding a Kick-off event for the Great American Clean-up on Saturday, March 3rd, from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon in Norris, in front of the Post Office.

KACB will be offering litter grabber tools, trash bags, and other items to interested citizens who visit our booth at the Post Office that morning. KACB is asking you to participate in helping us to clean-up litter in our neighborhood, stating nin a press release that “together we can clean up areas that have had litter accumulate over the winter months.”

Participating can be as simple as taking the litter grabber and a garbage bag on a walk or hike. Participants will be asked to report back to KACB and let them know approximately how much litter they picked up and where they found litter.

KACB also asks that you consider making a $25 donation and become an active member of KACB. KACB is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt /non-profit organization and donations are tax deductible. We rely on donations to continue our Anti-litter programs and Beautification projects around Anderson County. Keep Anderson County Beautiful is an Active Affiliate of Keep Tennessee Beautiful (KTnB) and Keep America Beautiful (KAB).