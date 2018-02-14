Joyce Mae Hughes, age 79, of Kingston passed away Thursday, February 8, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center. She was born April 29, 1938 in Lake City. Joyce was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse who had worked at Windwood Health Care Center in Clinton. She loved listening to gospel music. Preceded in death by her parents, son, James Bullock; one brother and several sisters.

SURVIVORS

Children William Bullock of Kingston

Lester Patrick Bullock of Knoxville

Ginger Fritz & husband, David of Knoxville

Grandchildren William Matthew Bullock & wife, Jamie of Kingston

Ashlee N. Bullock of Cary, NC

Kaci L. Franklin & husband, Kienan of Denver, CO

David Fritz of Knoxville

Corey Fritz of Knoxville

5 Great-grandchildren

Sister Georgia Simons of Georgia

Several extended family members and friends

The family will hold a Celebration of Joyce’s life at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.