Joyce Mae Hughes, age 79, of Kingston passed away Thursday, February 8, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center. She was born April 29, 1938 in Lake City. Joyce was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse who had worked at Windwood Health Care Center in Clinton. She loved listening to gospel music. Preceded in death by her parents, son, James Bullock; one brother and several sisters.
SURVIVORS
Children William Bullock of Kingston
Lester Patrick Bullock of Knoxville
Ginger Fritz & husband, David of Knoxville
Grandchildren William Matthew Bullock & wife, Jamie of Kingston
Ashlee N. Bullock of Cary, NC
Kaci L. Franklin & husband, Kienan of Denver, CO
David Fritz of Knoxville
Corey Fritz of Knoxville
5 Great-grandchildren
Sister Georgia Simons of Georgia
Several extended family members and friends
The family will hold a Celebration of Joyce’s life at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.