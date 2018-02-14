Home / Obituaries / Joyce Mae Hughes, age 79, of Kingston

Joyce Mae Hughes, age 79, of Kingston

Jim Harris

Joyce Mae Hughes, age 79, of Kingston passed away Thursday, February 8, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center. She was born April 29, 1938 in Lake City. Joyce was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse who had worked at Windwood Health Care Center in Clinton. She loved listening to gospel music. Preceded in death by her parents, son, James Bullock; one brother and several sisters.

SURVIVORS

Children William Bullock of Kingston

Lester Patrick Bullock of Knoxville

Ginger Fritz & husband, David of Knoxville

Grandchildren William Matthew Bullock & wife, Jamie of Kingston

Ashlee N. Bullock of Cary, NC

Kaci L. Franklin & husband, Kienan of Denver, CO

David Fritz of Knoxville

Corey Fritz of Knoxville

5 Great-grandchildren

Sister Georgia Simons of Georgia

Several extended family members and friends

The family will hold a Celebration of Joyce’s life at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

