February 6, 2018

Jason Bartley Sherwood, age 41 of Clinton, passed away February 6, 2018. He was employed with Willow Ridge Garden Center in Oak Ridge.

Preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest Byrd, Homer and Ruth Sherwood.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Byrd; father, Robert B. Sherwood and wife Shirley; grandmother, Ada Marie Byrd; brother, Robert D. Sherwood; sister, Jennifer Gilland; nieces, Megan Taylor and Samantha Sherwood; nephews, Chrisstopher Sherwood and girlfriend, Jessie Smith and Tanner Gilland; uncles, Johnny Byrd and wife Karen, Dale Byrd and wife Regina, and Paul Byrd; aunts, Martha Crowe and husband, Tim, Janie Benham and Dottie Charters; along with a host of cousins.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 5-7 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses. www.holleygamlbe.com

