James H. Redden, age 86 of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. James was born on October 4, 1931 to the late Henry and Mildred Fox Redden, in Bell Buckle, Tennessee. He was a past member and past president of Lions Club in Oliver Springs and was a past member of the Optimist Club. He was a member of the Clinton Church of Christ. James served our country in the Marines during the Korean War. He enjoyed baseball and traveling. Mr. Redden is preceded in death by his parents: Henry and Mildred Fox Redden, and by his wives, Lillian Redden and Carrie Redden, sister Virginia Redden, brothers: Howard Redden, Jack Redden, and Roy Redden.

James is survived by: a sister, Elizabeth Ward of Bell Buckle, TN; and like son: Bill Lingerfelt of Maryville, step son: Keith Kirk of Clinton, and niece Carol Knight and Donnie of Clinton.

The family will receive friends between the hours of 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM, on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

The graveside service will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Rev. Tim Medford officiating.

