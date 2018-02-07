James “Colonel” Elden Mayes, age 70 of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2018 after a long battle with cancer. James was a member of Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge and a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He retired from BWXT Y-12 in 2005 after 32 years of service as a Utilities Operator. Throughout his life James was an avid Bass fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Henrietta Craig Mayes; father, Milton Mayes; brothers, Gerald and Ronnie Mayes; grandparents, Lily and Leonard Mayes.

He is survived by:

Devoted wife of 50 years………… Margaret Gibby Mayes

Daughters………………… Carol Self & husband Kenny of Clinton

Karen Hayes & husband Richard of Clinton

Favorite granddaughter.. Madison Leigh Self

Favorite grandson…. James Robert Hayes

Sisters………………… Jeanette Morrison & husband Jack

Linda Day & husband Jerry

Ann Thomas & husband Dan

Susan Ballinger & husband Lee

Many nieces, nephews, special friends and church family

The family would like to give special thanks to his many friends and specifically to his caregivers: Stephani, Cindy, Nicole and the Professional Case Management Group, Dr. John Foust and Dr. William Strike and their caring staff.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, February 8, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Glen Ellis and Rev. Jerry Day officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 am,Friday at the Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Central Baptist Church Caring Center, c/o Cassie Shipley, 130 Providence Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com