Home / Obituaries / Jack Homer Flinchem age 91, of Clinton

Jack Homer Flinchem age 91, of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

Jack Homer Flinchem age 91, of Clinton, passed away on Friday, Februray 9, 2018 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born on December 17, 1926 to the late Charles and Lassie Flinchem in Coal Creek, TN. Jack was a veteran of the United States Army. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelors of Science in Engineering. In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by wife, Opal Flinchem; brother, Paul Flinchem; Sisters, Ruth Mason, Rosmary Deblois and Christine Saylor.

Survived by:
Sons…………………… Charles Flinchem and Karren Martin of Enumclaw, Washington State
   Edward Paul Flinchem  of Gold Bar, Washington State

Grandchildren……… Matthew Flinchmen, Lindsay and Lucas Reigelsperger

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 17, 2018 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm with funeral services to follow in the chapel. His graveside will follow his funeral service at Leach Cemetery.  There will be a Celebration of Life at The Museum of Appalachia in Jack’s honor following the burial. Memorials can be made to Alzheimer’s of Tennessee 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN or American Heart Association 4708 Papermill Drive, Knoxville TN. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Ramona Loarine Rutherford, age 86 of Knoxville

Ramona Loarine Rutherford, age 86 of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, February 11, 2018 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved