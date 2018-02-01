Ice Cream Social to help celebrate 75 years of Clinton Church of Christ

The Clinton Church of Christ will commemorate the 75th anniversary of it’s first assembly on Wednesday, February 7th with an Ice Cream Social at 6:00 pm.
Bible Study classes will follow at 7:00.
Everyone is welcome!
