Home / Community Bulletin Board / Ice Cream Social to help celebrate 75 years of Clinton Church of Christ

Ice Cream Social to help celebrate 75 years of Clinton Church of Christ

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 3 Views

The Clinton Church of Christ will commemorate the 75th anniversary of it’s first assembly on Wednesday, February 7th with an Ice Cream Social at 6:00 pm.

Bible Study classes will follow at 7:00.

Everyone is welcome!

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Valley View invites community out for some “Fat Friday Fun”

You are invited to Valley View United Methodist Church in Claxton for a little “Fat Friday Fun” …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved